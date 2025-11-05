Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India ferries 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar to Delhi

The passengers were stranded in the Mongolian capital after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was diverted to the Mongolian capital on Monday due to a technical issue

The relief flight was operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Air India ferried 228 passengers who were stranded in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The passengers were stranded in the Mongolian capital after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was diverted to the Mongolian capital on Monday due to a technical issue.

An official said Air India's relief flight carrying the passengers from Ulaanbaatar landed in the national capital at around 8:24 am on Wednesday.

The relief flight was operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

There were 245 people, including 228 passengers and 17 crew members, in the Boeing 777 plane that was diverted to Ulaanbaatar, a source said on Monday.

 

The relief flight AI183 had taken off for Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, the Tata Group-owned carrier said, "AI174 operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route."  The Boeing 777 aircraft, which operated the flight, had landed safely at Ulaanbaatar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

