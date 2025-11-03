Monday, November 03, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai airport to halt flight operations for 6 hours on November 20

Mumbai airport to halt flight operations for 6 hours on November 20

The scheduled runway closure is designed to ensure continued safety, reliability and compliance with global aviation standards, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said

As part of a comprehensive, annual post-monsoon maintenance plan, both cross runways -- 09/27 and 14/32 -- will remain temporarily non-operational on November 20 from 11 am-5 pm, the private airport operator said. | Photo: X@ANI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group-AAI-owned Mumbai International Airport will remain shut for flight operations for six hours on November 20 as the facility operator plans to carry out a comprehensive annual post-monsoon runway maintenance work, according to a statement on Monday.

The scheduled runway closure is designed to ensure continued safety, reliability and compliance with global aviation standards, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said.

As part of a comprehensive, annual post-monsoon maintenance plan, both cross runways -- 09/27 and 14/32 -- will remain temporarily non-operational on November 20 from 11 am-5 pm, the private airport operator said.

Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle 950-odd flights a day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

 

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in advance, allowing airlines and other stakeholders to adjust flight schedules and manpower planning accordingly, MIAL said, adding that this proactive communication enables seamless coordination across operations and minimises passenger inconvenience.

Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

The maintenance will include detailed inspections, surface repairs, and technical assessments of runway lighting, markings, and drainage systems, the airport operator said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

