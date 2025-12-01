Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

The suspected production flaw is delaying some deliveries but there are no immediate indications that it has reached aircraft in service, the sources said, asking not to be named

Airbus

Airbus | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Airbus has discovered an industrial quality issue affecting fuselage panels of several dozen A320-family aircraft, industry sources said on Monday. 
The suspected production flaw is delaying some deliveries but there are no immediate indications that it has reached aircraft in service, the sources said, asking not to be named. 
Airbus had no immediate comment. 
The origin of the problem could not immediately be identified. It emerged as Airbus is beefing up efforts to meet challenging delivery targets for the year. 
Industry sources said the planemaker delivered 72 aircraft in November, bringing the total for the year so far to 657. 
 
It is targeting around 820 deliveries for the year, meaning it would have to reach a record performance of more than 160 jets in December. 
The record for the final month of the year was 138 in 2019.

Topics : Airbus A320neo Airbus aviation safety

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

