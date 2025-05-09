Friday, May 09, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Closure of 24 airports extended till May 15 amid rising India-Pak tensions

Security personnel check premises of Birsa Munda Airport during high alert in Ranchi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Security personnel check premises of Birsa Munda Airport during high alert in Ranchi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

In the wake of rising India-Pakistan tensions, the government on Friday extended the closure of 24 airports across northern and western India from May 10 to May 15. These airports are in cities that include Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Ludhiana, and Shimla. The airports have been shut since India conducted Operation Sindoor, which targeted multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir on May 7.
  According to the sources in the aviation industry, the extension will require airlines to cancel nearly 1,200 additional flights scheduled to and from these 24 airports. On May 7, 850 services were cancelled.
