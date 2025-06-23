Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Days on, Ahmedabad plane crash weighs heavy on minds of pilots, crew

New DGCA norms call for MORE rest for pilots, revision of night duty RULEs, and directions to airlines to submit fatigue reports

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.
The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12. | Image: Bloomberg

Ajinkya KawaleAashish Aryan Mumbai/New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:32 AM IST

While investigations are on to ascertain what caused the London-bound Air India flight AI171 to crash soon after takeoff on June 12, the aviation disaster continues to weigh on the minds of pilots, cabin crew, and their families.
 
Several of whom Business Standard spoke to said they and their family members felt an undeniable sense of anxiety. The crash had left 241 of the 242 people on board dead, including both the pilots and all cabin crew. It also killed 34 people on the ground.  “This (crash) is one of those times where there is no concrete explanation yet for
