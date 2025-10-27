Monday, October 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi airport can increase annual passenger handling capacity to 130 mn

Delhi airport can increase annual passenger handling capacity to 130 mn

The airport, which started operating the refurbished Terminal 2 (T2) on October 26, has two more terminals -- T1 and T3. International flights operate only from T3

Delhi Airport | File Image

Delhi Airport | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi airport can scale up its annual passenger handling capacity to up to 130 million as "efficiencies can thrive", its CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar has said.

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), also the country's busiest airport, currently has the capacity to handle more than 100 million passengers annually. In the year ended March 31, 2025, the airport had seen 79.3 million.

Jaipuriar, who is the CEO of DIAL, said the passenger numbers are expected to increase compared to the previous year but did not provide a particular range or estimate.

The airport, which started operating the refurbished Terminal 2 (T2) on October 26, has two more terminals -- T1 and T3. International flights operate only from T3.

 

Jaipuriar said the current plan for the airport is to have an annual passenger handling capacity of 130 million.

Also Read

Delhi Metro

New Golden Line metro station to link Delhi airport terminals T1-T3

Delhi Airport | File Image

Civil aviation minister inaugurates renovated Terminal 2 at Delhi airport

Air India

Air India to shift 60 domestic flights to Delhi T2 from October 26

Rolex watch

Dubai man takes Customs dept to court over Rolex: Here's what Delhi HC said

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi posts best Jan-Sep air quality since 2018, AQI averages 164 this year

"T1 is designed for 40 million (passengers per annum capacity). I think we can definitely stretch it by 3-4 per cent or 10 per cent more. Because we have always seen that efficiencies can thrive. So that will take it (capacity) to 44 million.

"At T3, we are already doing 51 million (passengers)... it (T3) was designed for 34 million (passengers)...," he told PTI in an interview.

Besides, the piers at T3 will help add capacity of at least 10-12 million passengers per annum, he said and added that the capacity of the refurbished T2 is 15 million.

After inaugurating the refurbished T2 on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the airport can have the capacity to handle up to 130 million passengers per annum.

Meanwhile, Jaipuriar said the airside transfer of baggage of international passengers from T3 to T1 has been successful.

"We are currently doing a PoC (Proof of Concept) and it is successful. Hopefully, that will get approved by all the concerned people," he said.

After clearing their bags from customs at T3, passengers now have the option to put their baggage at the baggage drop counter immediately at T3. Once done, the passenger can go to T1 without physically carrying the baggage which will be transferred on the airside.

This transfer system has been going on as a PoC for the last eight to nine months.

DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), a consortium led by GMR Group, is operating the IGIA, which has four runways.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akasa Air

DGCA flags 'repetitive, persistent' procedural lapses in Akasa Air's audit

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Pilots' body urges DGCA to revoke extended duty hours for Dreamliner crew

aviation, flight, fog

Direct Kolkata-Guangzhou flights resume after four-year suspension

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Aviation ministry to review performance of training organisations soon

Navi Mumbai International Airport

Govt plans seamless immigration for hub airports to aid global connectivity

Topics : Delhi airport Air passengers Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon