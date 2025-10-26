Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pilots' body urges DGCA to revoke extended duty hours for Dreamliner crew





The defect is on 787s built over the past three years.

The grouping claimed that the regulatory decision appears not only unjustified but also dangerously inconsistent with global safety practices. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Pilots' body ALPA India on Sunday urged aviation watchdog DGCA to withdraw the flight duty time extension for two-pilot Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operations, saying the decision creates a "scenario ripe for fatigue induced errors".

For the Boeing 787, two-man flight crew operations, the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) has been increased to 10.30 hours from 10 hours and the Flight Duty Period (FDP) to 14.00 hours from 13 hours.

FDP refers to the time duration when a flight crew member is on duty for operating an aircraft and ends when a plane comes to rest at the end of the flight.

 

Tata Group-owned Air India operates Dreamliners.

In a letter to the regulator, Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) said the whole idea of formulating a Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on FDTL was based on extensive research and scientific study on human fatigue and its operational consequences.

"The present deviation gives the impression that the DGCA is placing greater consideration on operator convenience and commercials rather than prioritising the core objective of flight safety," it said, adding that the move is a matter of grave operational and safety concern.

According to the pilots' body, there is a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directive that restricts reclination of the captain's seat recline function on the Boeing 787 due to safety concerns, and the same has had a severe impact on crew rest quality during flight.

Apart from seeking withdrawal of the decision, ALPA India has asked the regulator to undertake a comprehensive fatigue risk assessment in consultation with flight crew representatives before approving any further deviation from established limits.

The grouping claimed that the regulatory decision appears not only unjustified but also dangerously inconsistent with global safety practices.

"Extending duty hours instead of mandating an augmented crew, particularly so soon after a recent fatal accident, raises serious questions about the prioritisation of flight safety over operational costs and convenience," it said.

On June 12, Air India's Dreamliner crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.

"Operating long routes with restricted rest capability, compounded by adverse weather and night operations, creates a scenario ripe for fatigue-induced errors," the letter said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : civil aviation sector Aviation industry boeing dreamliners

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

