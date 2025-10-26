Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Direct Kolkata-Guangzhou flights resume after four-year suspension

Direct Kolkata-Guangzhou flights resume after four-year suspension

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic

aviation, flight, fog

The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row. | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a hiatus of over four years, direct flights between Kolkata and China's Guangzhou city will resume on Sunday, with the first one scheduled to take off at 10 pm, said an official at the NSCBI airport here.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

Following recent diplomatic initiatives, private carrier IndiGo said it will resume services to China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou with daily, non-stop flights, starting October 26.

"The first flight is scheduled to leave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 10 pm today," the official said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Aviation ministry to review performance of training organisations soon

Navi Mumbai International Airport

Govt plans seamless immigration for hub airports to aid global connectivity

Delhi Airport | File Image

Civil aviation minister inaugurates renovated Terminal 2 at Delhi airport

flights, planes

Airline fined for denying passenger to travel over single-name passport

Aeroplane

Airlines to operate 26,495 weekly domestic flights in winter schedule

Topics : Kolkata airport airline industry civil aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon