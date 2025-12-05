DGCA relaxes weekly rest rule for pilots as IndiGo crisis deepens

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on Friday withdrew its recent directive barring airlines from substituting leave for crew members’ weekly rest under the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, citing ongoing operational disruptions and industry requests for flexibility.
"...In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," the DGCA said.
The retreat comes as India’s largest airline, IndiGo, struggles with a pilot shortage triggered by the implementation of new FDTL rules. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled over the past three days.
It also comes a day after the airline told the DGCA that the disruptions were caused due to "misjudgment and planning gaps" in the implementation of the rules.