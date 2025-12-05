Friday, December 05, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet adds new flights from Delhi, Mumbai amid IndiGo operational chaos

SpiceJet adds new flights from Delhi, Mumbai amid IndiGo operational chaos

SpiceJet is adding new flights from Delhi to Mumbai, Ayodhya, Pune, Bangkok, Bengaluru and Kolkata, among others

Amid the cancellations, fares for other airlines to key destinations, including Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, skyrocketed. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Domestic carrier SpiceJet added new flights from Delhi and Mumbai to multiple routes on Friday, as scores of passengers remain stranded across major airports in India due to the ongoing IndiGo operational crisis.
 
Taking to X, SpiceJet said, "Quick update: We have added additional departures from Delhi and Mumbai today for your convenience." The airline shared details of flight numbers, locations and timings in its post. 
 
According to the details, SpiceJet is adding new flights from Delhi to Mumbai, Ayodhya, Pune, Bangkok, Bengaluru and Kolkata, among others. Meanwhile, new flights on the Mumbai route will be flying to Jaipur, Patna, Goa, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Chennai and New Delhi.
 
 
However, the fares remain extremely high. According to the company's website, the 11:05 pm and 11:10 pm flights from Bombay to Delhi are priced at ₹40,599 and ₹34,299 for a one-way trip. On regular days, the price ranges between ₹4,000-₹7,000. 

Even though the company announced additional flights, at the time of filing this report none were available on most new routes, suggesting they had already sold out due to high demand.

Over 400 IndiGo flights cancelled

The additions come as IndiGo has faced widespread cancellations across India, with more than 400 flights cancelled on Friday alone. Passengers at major airports endured long delays and uncertainty as IndiGo struggled to stabilise its network. Delhi was the worst hit, with over 220 flights cancelled, followed by Bengaluru with 100 cancellations and Hyderabad with nearly 90.
 
The disruptions come after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules last year, with phased implementation planned through November. The rules expand rest hours, limit night duties, and mandate 48 hours of weekly rest. However, amid growing disruptions, DGCA allowed relaxations to the airlines on Friday.

Airfares skyrocket amid cancellations

Amid the cancellations, fares for other airlines to key destinations, including Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, skyrocketed. An Air India one-stop flight from Delhi to Bengaluru for Friday night was priced at ₹1.02 lakh. Akasa Air quoted around ₹39,000 on the same route. Delhi–Mumbai seats on Air India were selling for ₹60,000, while Chennai–Delhi tickets on Air India Express climbed to ₹41,000, and SpiceJet quoted ₹69,000 on the same route.
 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

