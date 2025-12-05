Friday, December 05, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canada hikes immigration fee: What visitors, students, workers must know

Canada hikes immigration fee: What visitors, students, workers must know

Canada has raised inadmissibility and IEC work permit fees from December 1, 2025, and applicants who paid old paper-application rates must now clear the difference

Surbhi Gloria Singh
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

The Canadian federal government has increased a range of immigration fees from December 1, 2025, affecting inadmissibility-related applications and the International Experience Canada (IEC) work permit. Online applicants who paid the old fees before midnight on December 1 are not impacted, while paper applicants may need to pay the difference.
 
Inadmissibility-related fees revised
  The new structure applies to applications for the authorisation to return to Canada, temporary resident permits, criminal rehabilitation, and restoration of temporary resident status. Revised amounts now range from $246.25 for many restoration and permit categories to $1,231.00 for criminal rehabilitation linked to serious criminality.
 
 
Applications for returning to Canada after a removal now cost $492.50. Temporary resident permits, which allow entry in compelling situations, rise to $246.25. Criminal rehabilitation fees shift based on whether the offence falls under criminality or serious criminality.
 
Changes to restoration of status

Visitors, students, and workers whose temporary status has expired must apply for restoration within 90 days if they wish to remain in Canada. The updated fees apply to restoration applications with or without new permits.
 
IEC work permit fee increased
 
Foreign nationals entering Canada through the IEC programme must now pay a higher work permit processing fee, which has moved from $179.75 to $184.75. The IEC pools for the 2025 season have closed, and candidates will be able to submit their profiles once the 2026 season opens.
 
What applicants who paid old fees must do
 
IRCC will contact applicants who mailed complete applications before the fee increase and will direct them to pay the difference.
 
Applicants must calculate the gap between the old and new fees, make the payment through IRCC’s online tool under “Make an additional payment or pay other fees”, and provide the receipt as instructed. One payment generates one receipt, and applicants may choose to pay in a single transaction or in separate instalments.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

