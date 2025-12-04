IndiGo says ops will be restored by Feb 10, seeks relief from duty rules

Amid flight delays, IndiGo on Thursday told the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that its operations will be fully restored by February 10, Reuters reported.
The airline, struggling with a growing pilot shortage and the implementation of the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, has sought relief from DGCA regarding some provisions of the rules that limit pilot duty after it cancelled hundreds of flights this week.
The airline operator acknowledged that the disruptions have arisen primarily from "misjudgment and planning gaps" in the implementation of new rules, adding that more cancellations are expected in the coming days, the DGCA said in a statement.
The statement comes after the carrier was summoned by the regulator to present the facts leading to the current situation, along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays and cancellations.
IndiGo, India’s largest airline with around 2,300 daily flights, cancelled over 300 flights in the past two days and delayed hundreds more. In a statement on Wednesday, the DGCA said IndiGo cancelled 1,232 flights last month, 61 per cent of them due to flight duty time limitation (FDTL) issues.