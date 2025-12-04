Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo CEO admits service lapses as airline battles flight disruptions

IndiGo CEO admits service lapses as airline battles flight disruptions

In a message to the staff, he also admitted that the airline could not live up to the promise of providing good experience to customers

indigo airlines, indigo

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid significant flight disruptions, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline's immediate goal is to normalise operations and bring punctuality back on track "which is not an easy target".

In a message to the staff, he also admitted that the airline could not live up to the promise of providing good experience to customers.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, is grappling with significant operational disruptions in the past few days and more than 300 flights were cancelled on Thursday while scores of flights were delayed.

Against this backdrop, Elbers said these past few days have been difficult for many of IndiGo's customers and colleagues.

 

"We serve close to 380,000 customers a day and want each of them to have a good experience. We could not live up to that promise these past days and we have publicly apologised for that," he said.

Also Read

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights

India's pilot fatigue rules explained: Why FDTL is disrupting flight schedules

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancellations show failure of resource planning: Pilots' body ALPA

indigo airlines, indigo

13 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, passengers frustrated

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

India's MRO sector to be worth $4 bn by 2031: Civil Aviation minister

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo kicks off Black Friday sale from 25 Nov: Domestic fares from ₹1,799

According to him, an accumulation of several operational challenges, including minor technology glitches, schedule changes, adverse weather conditions, heightened congestion in the aviation ecosystem, and the implementation of the newly released FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms-compounded negatively to create a cascading impact on the airline's operations.

The airline operates around 2,300 flights daily and its on-time performance (OTP) plunged to 19.7 per cent on December 3.

"Given the size, scale and complexity of our network, these disruptions grow large immediately and require interventions on multiple levels and dimensions. For that a lot of work is being conducted right now. Our immediate goal is to normalise our operations and bring punctuality back on track in the coming days, which is not an easy target," the CEO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancels 175 flights as pilot shortage crisis enters third day

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo's lean manpower strategy behind current disruptions: Pilots' body

indigo airlines, indigo

Air turbulence: IndiGo cancels 300 flights in 2 days as new FDTL rules bite

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Check-in systems at airports face issues due to outage, flights delayed

Air India

Air India execs who let plane with expired licence fly de-rostered: DGCA

Topics : Aviation IndiGo civil aviation sector flight delay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon