Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 08:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India suspends Europe, US east coast flights amid Middle East conflict

Air India suspends Europe, US east coast flights amid Middle East conflict

Some flights heading for India were forced to return to their point of origin or were being re-routed

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India’s suspensions affect about 30 per cent of its deployed capacity | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Danny Lee
 
Air India Ltd. suspended flights across major parts of its international network as the carrier, still reeling from a deadly plane crash earlier this month, joins major global airlines in grappling with extensive disruptions from the Middle East conflict. 
India’s national carrier has stopped all flights to and from Europe, the east coast of North America and the Middle East, it said in a post on X. Some flights heading for India were forced to return to their point of origin or were being re-routed, it said. 
 
Global airlines have faced widespread disruption from the conflict in the Middle East, as missile exchanges forced carriers to navigate around a wide swath of territory, tear up flight schedules and turn around aircraft.  
 

Also Read

Air India

Air India Express flight returns to Delhi over suspected GPS issue

Air India

Aviation regulator DGCA starts audit at Air India's main base in Gurugram

Air India, Indian airlines

Bird hit forces Air India to cancel Thiruvananthapuram-Delhi Sunday flight

PremiumRamaswamy Narayanan, chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)

GIC Re will keep a provision of around ₹200 cr for Air India tragedy: CMD

DGCA

DGCA launches comprehensive special audit plan to end siloed safety checks

 
Several Persian Gulf states, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates briefly closed their airspace as Iran launched a missile strike at a US air base in Qatar. But they’ve subsequently reopened, allowing the region’s major airlines — Emirates and Qatar Airways — to resume operations.
 
US President Donald Trump announced Israel and Iran had agreed to what he called a “complete and total” ceasefire, easing fears that a conflict between the two adversaries might escalate.  
 
Air India’s suspensions affect about 30 per cent of its deployed capacity measured in available seat kilometers, according to Bloomberg News calculations using Cirium aviation data.
 
The airline has been particularly hard hit due to its location, which sees it flying over huge parts of the Middle East to make it to destinations in Europe and the US east coast. Air India is also taking heightened safety precautions as it reels from the deadly crash of one its jets almost two weeks ago that killed at least 241 people in the world’s worst aviation disaster in over a decade.
 
India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, also warned of disruption to destinations it served across the Middle East.

More From This Section

Premiumairport, tourists, passengers

Adani plans ₹35,000 crore more capex in Navi Mumbai airport by FY30

Flight

Airlines weigh Mideast cancellations after US strikes leave many stranded

PremiumThe crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Days on, Ahmedabad plane crash weighs heavy on minds of pilots, crew

PremiumAir India, plane crash

From Kozhikode to Ahmedabad crash: Safety lessons caught in air pocket

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

DGCA revises guidelines for flight operations in adverse weather conditions

Topics : Air India air india express Aviation sector Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon