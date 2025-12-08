Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyderabad airport receives three bomb threats for incoming flights

Hyderabad airport receives three bomb threats for incoming flights

The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa's (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur

Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received three bomb threats to flights coming from different cities, including two international, sources said.

The airport received emails on late Sunday night targeting British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa's (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur.

Airport sources said all the flights landed safely. The two international flights landed here during the early hours of Monday.

"Standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft," sources said.

Standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources added.

 

Last week, the RGIA received bomb threat emails for the Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight and IndiGo's MadinaHyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately.

MadinaHyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airports Bomb Threat Calls Aviation

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

