India's MRO sector to be worth $4 bn by 2031: Civil Aviation minister

India's MRO sector to be worth $4 bn by 2031: Civil Aviation minister

Naidu also noted that carrying out aircraft MRO activities within the country will help save up to $15 billion in foreign exchange in the coming years

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

The cost savings of the airlines will be passed on to the passengers: Rammohan Naidu | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is projected to be worth $4 billion by 2031 providing unprecedented opportunities, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of French major Safran's MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in the city, Naidu said the country will become a preferred destination for aircraft maintenance activities.

The Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility in the city will be operational in 2026 and will be a major boost for the country's indigenous capabilities in the fast-growing aviation sector.

Naidu also noted that carrying out aircraft MRO activities within the country will help save up to $15 billion in foreign exchange in the coming years.

 

The cost savings of the airlines will be passed on to the passengers, the minister added.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic carriers have over 1,500 planes on order.

Asserting that India is on the way to be a global aviation hub, Naidu said the country's MRO sector is expected to be worth USD 4 billion by 2031 at a growth rate of 8.9 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

civil aviation sector Civil Aviation Ministry Hyderabad

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

