Monday, November 24, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA tells airlines to avoid ash-affected altitudes after Ethiopia eruption

DGCA tells airlines to avoid ash-affected altitudes after Ethiopia eruption

The regulator has asked airlines to strictly avoid ash-affected airspace, revise flight planning and enhance monitoring after the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption sent a plume drifting toward Indian skies

civil aviation

The regulator stated that airlines must continually monitor volcanic ash advisory, NOTAM/ASHTAM updates and meteorological data.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday instructed all Indian airlines to revise flight planning, modify fuel intake and “strictly” avoid flight altitudes and regions that are affected by the ash cloud that has resulted from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia.
 
This volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Afar Rift, erupted on Sunday for the first time in more than 10,000 years, spewing a dense ash plume up to 45,000 feet. The cloud is drifting northeast at 100–120 km/h and is expected to enter Indian airspace in the coming hours. IndiGo’s Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight 6E1433 was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday due to this cloud.
   
What precautions has the DGCA asked airlines to take?
 
In its directive, the regulator said airlines must ensure that flight crew and aircraft engineers follow the prescribed procedures for operations in and around volcanic ash. “Airlines must maintain continuous monitoring of the situation. Any suspected ash encounter must be immediately reported,” the DGCA said.
 
It added that operations manuals must be reviewed to ensure that the sections dealing with volcanic ash are fully implemented, including post-flight inspections of engines and airframes for any aircraft that may have operated near the affected region.

Also Read

DGCA

DGCA to meet airlines and pilot bodies on revised crew duty, rest norms

DGCA, GPS devices, airlines

Airlines and ATCs must report GPS spoofing within 10 minutes: DGCApremium

Supreme Court, SC

'No one can blame him': SC tells father of pilot in Air India crash

travel, paytm travel, ticket booking, flight ticket

Free flight cancellations within 48 hours likely in regulatory reforms

civil aviation

ALPA India urges DGCA to enforce full FDTL norms to ensure pilot safety

 
What updates must airlines monitor as the ash cloud moves?
 
The regulator stated that airlines must continually monitor volcanic ash advisory, NOTAM/ASHTAM updates and meteorological data.
 
The DGCA stated that all flight crew and dispatch teams must ensure a “strict avoidance of published volcanic ash-affected areas and flight levels”, and that they should adjust “flight planning, routing and fuel considerations” based on the latest advisories about these affected altitudes and regions.
 
Why was the DGCA directive issued now?
 
The DGCA’s directive was issued after the issuance of an ASHTAM and a volcanic ash advisory by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). An ASHTAM is a special message issued to aviation operators when a volcanic eruption or ash cloud poses a hazard to aircraft; it updates pilots and airlines on the exact area, altitude and movement of the ash. A NOTAM, by contrast, is a standard notice to air missions that communicates any change or condition — such as runway closures, airspace restrictions or hazards — that pilots need to be aware of. In this case, the ASHTAM serves as a focused warning specifically for volcanic-ash contamination.

More From This Section

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Collision averted as Afghan airline flight lands on wrong runway at Delhi

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics calls Tejas jet crash an 'isolated occurrence'

Air India

Air India reinstates codeshare partnership with Air Canada after 5 years

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

AI Express to start Navi Mumbai flights to Bengaluru, Delhi from Dec 25

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

India to resume air cargo services with Afghanistan 'very soon': Official

Topics : DGCA Brussels Airlines Directorate General of Civil Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon