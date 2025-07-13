Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Aviation safety: Key findings from India's last three major air crashes

Aviation safety: Key findings from India's last three major air crashes

The last three major air crashes in India-Patna (2000), Mangaluru (2010), and Kozhikode (2020)-offer critical safety insights, with recommendations for improving aviation safety

Air India plane crash
premium

The scene of Air India flight after crashed in Ahmedabad. (Image: Bloomberg)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report on the AI171 crash that occurred near Ahmedabad airport on 12 June. Investigators will now focus on determining why the flight’s fuel switches moved to cutoff mode, leading to a loss of thrust and the subsequent crash. Meanwhile, India’s last three major commercial aviation accidents—Patna (2000), Mangaluru (2010), and Kozhikode (2020)—could offer critical safety lessons for the ongoing investigation.
 
Patna Crash (2000)
 
The crash of Alliance Air Flight CD-7412 in Patna on 17 July 2000, which killed 60 people, was the result of pilot error, according to
Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India plane crash Flight complaints Aviation industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon