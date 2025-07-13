Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / PSG vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

PSG vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

PSG could enter the final with a full squad, though coach Luis Enrique will still be without defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, both sidelined due to suspensions from red cards.

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

European heavyweights Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are set to face off in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with the showdown scheduled at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. The title clash will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.
 
Chelsea, who lifted the UEFA Conference League title just two months ago, are aiming to cap off their summer with another trophy. The London side suffered only one loss during their Club World Cup campaign, falling to Brazil’s Flamengo in the group stage. Having previously claimed the Club World Cup crown in 2021 and finishing as runners-up in 2012 under the old format, the Blues are looking to reclaim global supremacy. 
 
 
Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, enter the final brimming with confidence. Like Chelsea, they’ve lost just once in the tournament, against Brazil’s Botafogo in the group phase. PSG are on an extraordinary run, having already secured Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions, and most recently, their maiden UEFA Champions League title.
 
A win against Chelsea would hand PSG their first-ever Club World Cup title and keep alive their historic bid for a septuple—seven trophies in one season. Should they go on to win the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, they would surpass Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side, who famously won the sextuple in 2009.

Also Read

PSG vs Chelsea

PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

Chelsea FC

How Chelsea FC booked their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

PSG

Relive PSG's perfect campaign to reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final

Indian Super League

ISL 2025-2026 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League because of ownership ties to Lyon

 
PSG team news
 
PSG could enter the final with a full squad, though coach Luis Enrique will still be without defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, both sidelined due to suspensions from red cards in the quarter-finals.
 
Lucas Beraldo is expected to fill in for Pacho alongside veteran captain Marquinhos, likely keeping the same starting lineup for the match at MetLife Stadium.
 
Ousmane Dembele, a Ballon d’Or contender, made his first start of the tournament in the previous game against Real Madrid after being limited to two substitute appearances due to injury, and he is expected to lead PSG’s familiar attacking trio once again.
 
Chelsea team news
 
Chelsea have received a timely boost ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup final, with Moises Caicedo returning to full training after recovering from an ankle injury. However, manager Enzo Maresca may still be forced to contend with several absentees in his high-profile squad.
 
Midfielders Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia are both battling muscle injuries and remain doubtful, while defender Benoit Badiashile’s availability is also uncertain. Meanwhile, winger Noni Madueke is unlikely to feature as speculation around a possible move to Arsenal continues to grow. Recent signings Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Estevao are not eligible to play in the tournament.
 
On the positive side, Maresca will be able to call upon Levi Colwill and Liam Delap, both of whom were suspended for the semi-final. Delap’s return increases competition in the forward line, although Joao Pedro, who scored twice on his first full start, is expected to retain his place as the starting striker.
 
PSG vs Chelsea Starting 11:
 
PSG Starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia
 
Chelsea Starting 11 (probable): Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro
 
FIFA Club World Cup final: PSG vs Chelsea Live Telecast and Streaming Details
 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea will be played on July 14.
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea begin on July 14?
The FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (July 15).
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea?
The FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea will take place at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea be available in India?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.

More From This Section

Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen

Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record transfer fee

Jamal Musiala

Musiala says 'no one to blame' for serious leg injury at Club World Cup

Lionel Messi, Messi

Lionel Messi sets MLS record with 4th straight multi-goal match for him

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro's brace against Fluminense gives Chelsea CWC final spot

Ousmanne Dembele

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: PSG thump Real Madrid 4-0 in semi-finals

Topics : Football News Chelsea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon