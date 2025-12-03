Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / 13 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, passengers frustrated

13 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, passengers frustrated

The airport, however, maintained that some IndiGo flights have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations

indigo airlines, indigo

Social media was flooded with videos showing frustrated passengers arguing with airline staff over the cancellations. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A chaotic situation unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after Indigo airlines cancelled 13 flights to various destinations, including Delhi and Bangalore from here, airport sources said.

The airport, however, maintained that some IndiGo flights have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Similarly, the airline also cancelled 18 incoming flights from various destinations, the sources said.

Nine flights were cancelled on Tuesday alone.

Deeply unfortunate to see #Ayyappadevotees forced to protest at Hyderabad Airport after @IndiGo6E failed to address hours-long delays. Passengers deserve clarity, and responsible service. Hope the authorities take immediate action, a netizen said in a post on X tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu.

 

Also Read

Air India

Over 90% of Air India A320 fleet reset, operations continue smoothly

An Airbus A321neo XLR

Global flights in chaos as top-selling Airbus A320 planes hit by recall

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo kicks off Black Friday sale from 25 Nov: Domestic fares from ₹1,799

IndiGo

IndiGo gains 2%, airline stock price nears 3-month high; here's why

Navi Mumbai airport, Navi Mumbai international airport

Navi Mumbai airport to start commercial operations from December 25

Social media was flooded with videos showing frustrated passengers arguing with airline staff over the cancellations.

Scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to secure enough crew for operating its flights.

Acknowledging the situation, an airline spokesperson said, "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements."  The RGAI in a post on X said some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo's customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport, however, maintained that operations at RGIA remain normal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Check-in systems at airports face issues due to outage, flights delayed

Air India

Air India execs who let plane with expired licence fly de-rostered: DGCA

Airbus

Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

A recent surge in GPS ‘spoofing', a form of digital attack which can send commercial airliners off course, has entered an intriguing new dimension, according to cybersecurity researchers: The ability to hack time.

Centre confirms GPS spoofing at Delhi, other major airports; orders probe

air india plane crash

All probable causes of Air India plane crash are being investigated: Govt

Topics : Aviation IndiGo Aviation industry Hyderabad airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon