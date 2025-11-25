IndiGo kicks off Black Friday sale from 25 Nov: Domestic fares from ₹1,799

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, on Tuesday launched its annual Black Friday Sale, offering discounted fares and add-on services across its domestic and international network. The limited-period sale runs from November 25 to 28, 2025, covering travel between January 7 and June 30, 2026—a peak window for long-weekend getaways, school holidays and the early summer travel rush.
The standout offer this year: domestic one-way fares starting at ₹1,799 and select international routes beginning at ₹5,999. For young families, IndiGo has extended an unusually attractive promotion—infants aged 0–24 months can fly on domestic sectors for just ₹1.
Fare Highlights (One-Way, All-Inclusive on Select Sectors)
Domestic fares start at ₹ 1,799 on select routes. Example sectors listed: Hubballi–Mumbai, Delhi–Gwalior, Surat–Goa, Bengaluru–Kurnool etc.
International fares start at ₹ 5,999 on select sectors. Example: Chennai–Dhaka (₹5,999). Some routes listed from ₹6,299 up to ₹ 7,299
Deep Discounts on Popular Add-Ons
- Beyond airfare, IndiGo has discounted several high-demand ancillary services:
- Up to 70% off on Fast Forward priority services
- 10% off on pre-booked meals across select domestic and international flights
- Discounted travel add-ons available for booking on the website, mobile app and partner platforms
Domestic Sale Fares — ₹1,799 (One-way)
Hubballi → Mumbai
Mumbai → Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Dehradun → Lucknow
Delhi → Gwalior
Surat → Goa
Varanasi → Khajuraho
Shirdi → Hyderabad
Pune → Surat
Surat → Pune
Bengaluru → Kurnool
Kurnool → Bengaluru
Bengaluru → Shivamogga
Shivamogga → Bengaluru
Bengaluru → Tuticorin
Tuticorin → Bengaluru
Jaipur → Dehradun
Hubballi → Pune
Tirupati → Vijayawada
Ahmedabad → Ajmer
Ajmer → Ahmedabad
International Sale Fares — Starting ₹5,999 (One-way)
Chennai → Dhaka — ₹5,999
Dhaka → Kolkata — ₹6,299
Mumbai → Kathmandu — ₹6,299
Fujairah → Kannur — ₹6,399
Abu Dhabi → Kozhikode — ₹6,499
Abu Dhabi → Cochin — ₹6,499
Abu Dhabi → Mangaluru — ₹6,499
Chennai → Colombo — ₹6,599
Kochi → Malé — ₹6,699
Chennai → Singapore — ₹6,899
Kuwait → Mumbai — ₹6,899
Fujairah → Mumbai — ₹7,099
Ras Al Khaimah → Kochi — ₹7,099
Ras Al Khaimah → Hyderabad — ₹7,099
Langkawi → Bengaluru — ₹7,199
Muscat → Mumbai — ₹7,199
Dubai → Kozhikode — ₹7,199
Trivandrum → Malé — ₹7,299
Ras Al Khaimah → Mumbai — ₹7,299
Key Conditions
- Sale valid 25–28 Nov 2025
- Travel valid 7 Jan–30 June 2026
- Only for IndiGo-operated non-stop, connecting & multi-city flights
- One-way & round-trip bookings allowed (not valid on group bookings)
Limited seats; fares subject to dynamic pricing
Cannot be combined with other offers
Expanding Network, Broader Opportunities for Travellers
The sale comes as IndiGo continues to strengthen its position as India’s preferred carrier. With a fleet exceeding 400 aircraft, more than 2,300 daily flights, and a network spanning 90+ domestic and 45 international destinations, IndiGo has been aggressively expanding its global reach.