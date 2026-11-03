IndiGo CEO seeks lower Mumbai airport charges after Terminal 1 revamp

Per-passenger aeronautical charges at Mumbai airport should decline following the redevelopment of Terminal 1, as the project will increase the airport's capacity, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said on Tuesday.

Both airports — Mumbai and Navi Mumbai — are controlled by Adani Group entities. Aeronautical charges are fees airports levy on airlines for services such as aircraft landing and parking, and airlines factor these costs into ticket prices.

Explaining the importance of Navi Mumbai airport to IndiGo's future plans, Walsh said: “The move to Navi Mumbai, strategically, is important for us. We know that market is going to be a critical part of our expansion plans both domestically and internationally. Having a presence in Navi Mumbai as well as Mumbai is going to be important for IndiGo. How that comes about is the issue we have to discuss. We've got to a position where it makes sense for us and it makes sense for the airport.”

There is an ongoing dispute between the Adani Group and airlines, particularly foreign carriers, over shifting international flights to Navi Mumbai airport during the old airport's Terminal 1 redevelopment.

The Adani Group had proposed moving or dropping 265 of Mumbai's 770 weekly international departures by the summer season next year. While several foreign airlines have sought more time, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air have separately agreed to shift one-third of their international flights by that time.

On the expected impact of the redevelopment on airport charges, Walsh said: “If it means that there's greater capacity at the airport then the per passenger charge should be lower than it was today. And that's the challenge. In the same way as we focus on our cost, of course, I think airports need to have that.”

Walsh, during a panel discussion at the Aviation India and South Asia Summit, also said IndiGo would look for international airline partners to support its long-haul expansion, with the primary objective being access to overseas markets. “It's more about accessing the market. It's not about financial investment,” he said.

He added that the airline could explore different arrangements, including codeshare agreements, joint businesses and revenue-sharing partnerships.

He said IndiGo already had commercial relationships with 13 airlines and believed deeper partnerships would be important as it expanded internationally. He added that international airlines would also be interested in working with IndiGo because of its extensive domestic network and access to the Indian market.

On the airline's domestic network, Walsh said IndiGo served more than 300 city pairs where it faced no competition. A city pair refers to a route connecting two cities.

“There's over 300 city pairs that we serve where nobody competes with us. And it's not that they can't, it's that they choose not to,” he said, adding that the airline had built its position through consistent expansion and operational efficiency.

Walsh also said IndiGo's experience with its now-concluded Boeing 787 operation had provided useful lessons for its future international business.

IndiGo's damp-lease agreement with Norway-based Norse Atlantic Airways, under which Norse supplied six Boeing 787-9 aircraft and pilots while IndiGo provided cabin crew, officially concluded on October 31, bringing its interim wide-body operations to an end.

On the potential of cargo operations, he said: “Cargo has been really positive. I think that's really important to view that cargo is going to be a very important part of our business going forward. The customers love the service.”

He said there had been considerable learning from operating the Boeing 787, although operating the aircraft was very different from operating the Airbus A350. Walsh said he believed the A350-900 would be a suitable aircraft for IndiGo's international expansion, particularly in Asian markets.