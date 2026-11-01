New aircraft rules to replace 1937 framework, take effect from January 1

The government has notified a new set of rules governing India's civil aviation sector, replacing the nearly nine-decade-old Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Called the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, the rules were notified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and published in the Gazette of India on Saturday. They will come into effect on January 1 next year.

The new rules provide the regulatory framework for several aspects of civil aviation, including aircraft registration, manufacturing, safety certification, maintenance, flight operations, personnel licensing and airport operations. They lay down the responsibilities of aircraft owners, operators, airlines and other entities involved in the aviation sector.

One of the key areas covered by the rules is the registration and certification of aircraft. They specify requirements for registering aircraft in India and obtaining certificates that establish whether an aircraft is safe to fly. They also cover the approval of aircraft designs, manufacturing processes, modifications and repairs.

The rules also lay down requirements for maintaining aircraft after they enter service. Aircraft operators must ensure that their planes undergo regular inspections and maintenance to remain fit for flying.

The rules prescribe qualifications and licensing requirements for aviation personnel, including pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and air traffic controllers. They specify the training, examinations, experience and medical fitness requirements that applicants must meet to obtain the relevant licences.

They also cover the responsibilities of personnel holding these licences and the conditions under which their licences can be renewed, suspended or cancelled. Air traffic controllers are professionals who guide aircraft movements on the ground and in the air to prevent collisions and ensure the safe flow of flights.

The rules also govern how aircraft and airlines conduct their operations. They cover requirements relating to flight planning, aircraft maintenance, operational procedures and safety standards that operators must follow.

They provide for the regulation of flight and duty time limits for pilots and cabin crew, along with minimum rest periods. These limits are intended to prevent fatigue, or excessive tiredness, among crew members. Fatigue can affect their alertness and ability to respond to emergencies.

The provisions governing airline tariffs require airlines to establish fares based on factors including operating costs and submit them to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the prescribed manner and at specified intervals. Airlines must also publish their tariffs on their websites or other digital platforms.

Airlines will have to disclose the total amount payable by passengers, along with a separate break-up of the base fare, taxes, fees, cancellation charges and refund conditions. The DGCA will monitor tariffs charged by scheduled Indian airlines. The central government will also be able to issue directions in extraordinary situations in the public interest.

The rules additionally cover the licensing and operation of aerodromes, the technical term for airports and other designated areas used for aircraft take-offs and landings. They prescribe requirements relating to airport infrastructure and safety.

While the new rules replace the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the broad regulatory framework remains largely similar. Many of the existing requirements relating to aircraft registration, airworthiness, personnel licensing, flight operations and airline tariffs have been retained in the new set of rules.

The earlier rules had been amended several times over the decades to accommodate changes in the aviation industry. The new rules bring the provisions together in a consolidated framework, while setting out the regulatory responsibilities of the central government and the DGCA under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.