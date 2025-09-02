Kolkata-bound IndiGo flights returns to Nagpur after suspected bird hit

Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Industry / Aviation / News

The flight has been cancelled (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

A Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returned to the airport here following a suspected bird hit after take-off on Tuesday morning, a senior airport official said.

As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, the official told PTI.

The flight has been cancelled, the official added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

