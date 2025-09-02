Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA grants safety clearance to AISATS, 1st ground handling firm to get nod

DGCA grants safety clearance to AISATS, 1st ground handling firm to get nod

As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the DGCA introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July

Delhi Airport | File Image

The safety clearance document was handed over to AISATS at the regulator's headquarters in the national capital | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), making it the first ground handling company in the country to receive the approval.

As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July.

With the granting of approval to AISATS, the regulator said, "India has become the second country after Malaysia in APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance."  APAC refers to Asia Pacific and ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

 

In a release, the DGCA said it has granted safety clearance to AISATS for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening SMS and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.

The clearance has been issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II, it added.

Also Read

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

PRYMA Aerospace gets DGCA nod for Arjuna drone to aid agriculture

Flight

DGCA clears IndiGo, SpiceJet to lease aircraft from Turkish carriers

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA approves IndiGo's 6-month extension of agreement with Turkish Airlines

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo gets six-month DGCA approval to keep Turkish B777 aircraft

DGCA

Domestic air traffic drops 2.94% to 12.6 mn passengers in July: DGCA

According to the regulator, ground handling is vital to aviation safety, and with increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds and multiple service providers, it has mandated safety clearance for all operators.

"AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure, confirming full compliance with CAR provisions on ground handling and SMS implementation," the release said.

The safety clearance document was handed over to AISATS at the regulator's headquarters in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

OMCs reduce ATF prices by 1.4%; commercial LPG price falls by ₹51.50

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

BS Infra Summit: India's airports gain capacity but bottlenecks loompremium

aeroplane, flight

IATA proposes raising age limit for commercial pilots to 67 years globally

artificial intelligence machine learning

AI can reshape 35-50% of job roles in Indian banking system: BCG report

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Seaplane services to restart on 2 routes by Oct: Civil aviation minister

Topics : DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation Airport security airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceAfghanistan vs UAE LIVE ScoreFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon