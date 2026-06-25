Lower crude prices, strong demand to support IndiGo earnings upgrades

At IndiGo's analyst meet in early June, the management highlighted plans to reach available seat kilometres (ASKM), or annual capacity, of 300 billion, increase the share of owned and finance-leased aircraft to 30-40 per cent of the fleet, and increase the international ASKM share to 40 per cent by FY30. IndiGo also aims to expand its forex hedge cover to 33 per cent of net balance sheet exposure.

IndiGo targets a fleet of more than 550 aircraft, 200 million passengers, and more than 3,000 daily departures by 2030. The ASKM target implies 15 per cent annual capacity growth over FY26-30. The end of the West Asia conflict should trigger lower fuel prices and enable international expansion.

IndiGo's international ASKM share has increased from 16 per cent in FY16 to 32 per cent in FY26. The international network comprised 44 destinations and more than 150 routes in FY26. The induction of A321XLRs and wide-body aircraft supports long-haul expansion.

IndiGo aims to increase the share of owned and finance-leased aircraft from 20 per cent of the fleet in FY26 to 30-40 per cent by FY30. Ownership may help deploy capital (Rs 51,700 crore of cash as of FY26) more prudently and reduce forex exposure associated with lease payments.

In FY26, the net foreign exchange (FX) exposure was $9 billion, with net hedge cover of 15 per cent. Balance sheet exposure is hedged with tenures of up to five years. Given exposure to dollar-denominated lease liabilities and maintenance costs, earnings volatility will be reduced by increasing the net hedge cover to 33 per cent. Moderation in crude oil prices should lead to earnings upgrades to FY27 estimates.

Air traffic has expanded from 37 million passengers in FY05 to 246 million in FY26, and industry projections indicate the market could more than double by FY35. Improving connectivity, with 90 per cent of Indians living within 100 kilometres of IndiGo-served airports, and increasing affordability should drive growth.

Government policy is an enabler, with a rapid rollout of the airport network and initiatives such as GIFT City aircraft leasing, which has already facilitated $5 billion worth of aircraft leases. Domestic aviation operations received relief through a recently announced 20 per cent cap on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price hikes, though international operations are market-linked. Airlines have access to a ₹5,000-crore credit facility, although this is interest-bearing. The domestic maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry is expected to register 11 per cent annual growth through 2035, with facilities such as Safran's India MRO centre capable of servicing 300 LEAP engines, reducing dependence on overseas maintenance.

IndiGo is likely to carry more than 120 million passengers in FY27; it carried 123 million in FY26. The airline is among the top 10 global carriers in on-time performance and has one of the lowest-cost structures. The network includes more than 650 direct routes. It has the world's largest aircraft order book, including A321XLRs and A350s. Overall, Indian airlines have outstanding orders for more than 1,700 aircraft.