Air India is targeting ₹6,000 crore in cost savings and plans to combine key support functions such as finance, human resources (HR) and information technology (IT) with Air India Express. Their operational and customer-facing functions, however, will remain separate, Group MD and CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told employees on Wednesday, Business Standard has learnt. The airline is also planning to enter new businesses, including packaged holidays and dedicated freighter services, to improve its financial performance, Gebremariam said at a town hall. He also flagged duplication and “unhealthy internal competition” between the two airlines of the group. Moreover, he also criticised airport staff for not showing enough urgency in dispatching flights on time and called for faster decision-making. According to people aware of the matter, Gebremariam warned employees that the airline could fall behind if its internal processes failed to keep pace with changes in the market. “If the change in the external environment is faster than the change in the internal environment, (it could be a) very bad, very bad, catastrophe, disaster,” he said. Air India group did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard until the time of publication. Rebalancing international network Air India is also planning to rebalance its international network to reduce the impact of airspace restrictions in Pakistan and parts of West Asia. It intends to shift at least some westbound connecting traffic from Delhi to Mumbai, as Mumbai is less affected by the restrictions, Genremariam stated. Delhi, meanwhile, will handle more eastbound connections to destinations such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia. The airline is also exploring additional hubs, including Bengaluru, he added. Describing Air India’s immediate operating environment, Gebremariam said airspace closures, the West Asia crisis and high fuel prices had combined to create a “perfect storm”. The airline faced considerable short-term challenges, but remained optim- istic about its long-term prospects. Air India group’s consolidated net loss more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore in 2025-26 (FY26) from ₹10,859 crore in FY25. On the two airlines’ integration, the CEO said functions such as finance, HR and IT could be managed at the group level, allowing resource sharing between the carriers. However, regulatory, operational and customer-facing functions will remain independent as required by their respective airline operating certificates. The move is aimed at avoiding duplication of work, higher costs and overlapping responsibilities. “Sometimes that overlap also generates unnece­ssary friction, and we have also observed an unhealthy internal competition,” the Air india CEO said, adding that them carrier should focus on competing with international full-service carriers, while Air India Express should compete with low-cost airlines. Management changes and cost savings The Air India Management Committee will be reconstituted as the Air India Management Team, with the new Air India Express CEO Deepak Rajawat becoming part of the group management team. The airline will also introduce a new position of Group Strategy Officer to oversee the group’s long-term business strategy, network development, alliance partnerships and diversification plans. On cost reduction, Gebremariam said the airline had identified opportunities worth around ₹3,500 crore and already achieved savings of nearly ₹1,500 crore. The overall target is ₹6,000 crore, he said. Air India s aiming for 20 per cent savings in non-fuel costs and 5 per cent in fuel costs. The CEO did not specify an overall target timeline. An 11-member team of senior management executives has been formed to work exclusively on cost reduction. An internal programme, inviting employees to share cost saving measures, has received around 1,500 ideas. The airline aims to develop a broader culture of cost consciousness, rather than limit savings to a few large expenditure items, Gebremariam said. The airline’s fuel expenses have nearly doubled from last year, the CEO said, adding that the broa­der objective is to bring down the cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) — a measure of how much an airline spends to fly one seat over a kilometre — below revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK), which denotes earnings from that capacity. While criticising the lack of urgency among airport staff in dispatching flights, he said delays could cause passengers to miss connecting flights, leading to customer dissatisfaction and additional compensation costs, said people familiar with the matter. The CEO also stated that the airline will explore establishing an in-house tour operations business, potentially under the Air India Holidays or Air India Vacations brand, offering packaged tours to foreign tourists and Indian travellers. Air India aims to partner the tourism ministry and hotels, including the Taj group, with an eye on revenue from services beyond air travel. The airline is also looking to expand its cargo business and is exploring entry into dedicated freighter operations. Gebremariam said the airline was not fully utilising its existing cargo capacity and saw an opportunity in both domestic and international markets. Cargo volumes are also expected to benefit as more wide-body aircraft join its fleet. Separately, the airline plans to bring its various training operations under a single business unit called Air India Aviation Academy. These include initial pilot training in Amravati, aircraft type-rating and recurrent training in Gurugram, MRO training in Bengaluru and simulator training. The academy will eventually operate as a profit centre and offer training to third parties, with plans to expand into customer service and leadership training as well. Gebremariam said October and November had been encouraging on the revenue front, with passenger occupancy, or load factors, rising on some routes and ticket prices, or yields, improving on others. The combination had helped increase revenue per available seat kilometre. However, he admitted that restoring profitability remained a major challenge. On operational performance, the CEO said on-time performance on domestic short-haul flights for both Air India and Air India Express had crossed 80 per cent. The figure for long-haul international flights was around 70 per cent, and he wanted it to reach the 80 per cent range within the next few weeks. The CEO also said international operations continued to lag in customer experience, partly because of the older aircraft operating on these routes. He also said baggage handling had improved but that the airline needed to do more to ensure baggage was transferred smoothly between connecting flights, particularly when passengers had limited time between flights.