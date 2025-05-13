Operation Sindoor: Over 300,000 flight tickets cancelled in 6 days

Airline companies cancelled over 300,000 tickets due to suspension of flight operations at 32 airports in northern and western India between May 7 and May 12, aviation industry sources told Business Standard.

These airports were handling 50,000 to 65,000 passengers daily before operations were suspended. The shutdown followed Operation Sindoor in response to the killing of 26 tourists in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The affected airports, including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jodhpur, reopened on the morning of May 12 after a ceasefire was announced between the two countries. However, the resumption of flights has