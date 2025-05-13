Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Operation Sindoor: Over 300,000 flight tickets cancelled in 6 days

Besides cancellation of domestic flights between May 7 and May 12, the airlines have also been financially impacted by the closure of Pakistan airspace to Indian carriers' international flights

Among the 32 airports that were closed, the top five in terms of passenger traffic were Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, and Chandigarh

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Airline companies cancelled over 300,000 tickets due to suspension of flight operations at 32 airports in northern and western India between May 7 and May 12, aviation industry sources told Business Standard.
 
These airports were handling 50,000 to 65,000 passengers daily before operations were suspended. The shutdown followed Operation Sindoor in response to the killing of 26 tourists in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
 
The affected airports, including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jodhpur, reopened on the morning of May 12 after a ceasefire was announced between the two countries. However, the resumption of flights has
