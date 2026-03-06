Bank CD ratio stays at record 82.5% as credit growth outpaces deposits

The credit–deposit (CD) ratio held at a record high of 82.5 per cent for the fourth consecutive fortnight, ending February 15, 2026. During the fortnight, both credit and deposits grew year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with credit offtake continuing to outpace deposit growth, widening the gap to 281 basis points (bps). As of February 15, 2026, total bank credit stood at Rs 204.3 trillion, growing 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y, an improvement over the 11.3 per cent growth recorded in the corresponding period last year. The uptick was supported by steady momentum in retail and small businesses lending, higher exposure to non-banking financial companies, and some improvement in infrastructure financing. Bank deposits grew at 10.9 per cent Y-o-Yto Rs 247.7 trillion, slightly higher than the 10.3 per cent growth in the prior period.