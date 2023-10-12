Banks want cheap funds from RBI for start-up financing: Ficci-IBA

Banks want the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to create a dedicated liquidity window to provide funds to finance start-ups in the country.

While banks are well-equipped in terms of capital for supporting growth, access to concessional rates of funds from the RBI will provide a cushion on Net Interest Income for exposure to this high-risk segment, according to the Ficci-IBA survey. The industry lobby groups, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (Ficci), released survey findings today

Start-ups get equity in the form of risk capital from sources like angel and venture funds. They also need debt for scaling up business over a period, which banks can provide with certain safeguards.

There is a high risk of mortality with start-ups, and this can lead to loans turning bad, a worry for lenders for making provision. Concessional funding can help to create buffers to absorb such risk, said public sector bank executives.

Banks have set up separate wings and branches as support for spawning new enterprises, especially in fintech, information technology, and emerging areas. They focus on catering to the unique financial needs of start-ups, including offering customised loan products, mentoring services, and financial advice.

The country's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has opened exclusive branches for start-ups in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram.

Banks were asked to share their level of preparedness regarding start-up funding. Most respondent banks said as the start-up ecosystem is dynamic, there is always room for improvement.

Banks suggested they could collaborate with government and private entities to establish risk-sharing mechanisms or credit guarantee schemes for start-up loans. This will help reduce the risk perception associated with start-up funding and will encourage the banks to provide more financial support.

There is scope for collateral alternatives. Start-ups often struggle to provide traditional collateral. Banks may explore alternative forms of collateral, such as intellectual property rights, equity stakes, or future cash flows, to enable access to bank funding.

Referring to fostering Innovation Ecosystems, banks pointed out they may actively participate in fostering start-up ecosystems by partnering with incubators, accelerators, and venture capital firms. This collaboration can provide banks with valuable insights into emerging sectors, potential investment opportunities, and allow for more informed decision-making.