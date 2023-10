Even as the slowdown in the information technology (IT) services sector deepens, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), as well as oil and gas companies, emerge as the primary drivers of corporate earnings in the country.

The IT services sector’s share in corporate earnings declined to a five-year low of 17.4 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023–24 (FY24), whereas banks and finance companies accounted for 46.5 per cent, and oil and gas firms contributed 16.8 per cent.