Bihar MFI bill may disrupt operations, delay recoveries, say analysts

The proposed legislation, which is yet to become law, mandates compulsory state-level registration for microfinance players that are not yet registered with the state authorities. Under the proposed framework, MFIs will have to register with the Bihar government through the Finance Department before operating or disbursing loans in the state.

The Bill caps total interest payable at 100 per cent of the principal to curb usurious lending rates and limits borrowing exposure to a maximum of two MFIs to prevent overleveraging.

It also prohibits coercive recovery practices, harassment, or intimidation of borrowers and their families, and proposes the creation of special courts or designated mechanisms to address violations. In addition, the Bill prescribes a 90-day window for registration and requires MFIs to obtain prior approval before commencing lending operations in the state.

Bihar is among the largest microfinance markets in India, accounting for around 15 per cent of the sector’s portfolio as of September 2025. The share stood at about 18 per cent in March 2025, with the state host to several major MFIs with substantial exposure.

“The recent developments in Bihar could further intensify the challenges facing the MFI sector and potentially delay recoveries, as borrower credit discipline may experience temporary disruption, given the state’s geographic significance,” said Karan Gupta, head and director (financial institutions) at India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

“The implementation of stricter recovery norms and the possibility of penalties could lead lenders to adopt a more cautious underwriting approach. This may result in slower portfolio growth, tighter credit assessments, and selective withdrawal from higher-risk geographies,” an industry analyst said, declining to be named. Industry analysts fear asset quality could come under pressure, even for regulated entities, due to temporary disruptions in collections and deliberate non-repayment by some borrowers.

Another analyst said lenders may face operational challenges despite most regulated entities already adhering to the Reserve Bank of India’s norms and avoiding coercive recovery practices.

“Although most regulated lenders follow RBI norms and do not resort to coercive practices, the new norms in Bihar could influence borrower repayment behaviour and lead to delayed recoveries. The last quarter is typically important for disbursements, and lenders may turn cautious and recalibrate their lending strategy in the state,” this analyst said.

Earlier, states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had introduced similar measures aimed at customer protection. According to analysts, those regulatory interventions disrupted collections, weakened borrower discipline, and delayed the sector’s recovery.

To maintain repayment discipline, lenders may need to increase borrower engagement and emphasise the importance of timely repayments to protect credit scores.