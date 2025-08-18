Centre asks banks to extend long-term loans for electric mobility

In a bid by the Centre to identify and address hindrances to the growth of electric vehicles (EVs), central policy think tank NITI Aayog and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) have requested banks to extend longer-tenure loans with easier conditions to electric mobility companies, said a senior government official.
“The DFS and NITI Aayog spoke with banks and urged them to extend the tenure of loans for e-mobility, especially e-trucks and e-buses. The feedback has largely been positive and we are hopeful that there will be progress on this,” Sudhendu J Sinha, programme director for e-mobility at NITI Aayog