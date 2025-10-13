Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Citi appoints Srini Kannan as head of digital, tech for its commercial biz

Prior to that, he helped build JPMorgan's mid-corporate business in South India, making it the largest market within the country

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Citi India has appointed Srini Kannan as the head of Digital, Technology, Communication, Business & Professional Services, and Industrials for Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) in India, with effect from early December 2025. Kannan will be responsible for driving CCB’s market presence in India across these key industries.
 
He will focus on leveraging Citi’s global network across more than 94 countries and serve as a strategic adviser to CCB’s clients in India, the bank said in a statement, adding that he will also focus on unlocking investment banking opportunities and supporting the execution of the bank’s industry coverage strategy to optimise wallet share and returns.
   
Kannan has extensive experience in dealmaking across equity, debt, M&A, financing, risk management, and payments. Until recently, he served as the head of Innovation Economy and Venture Capital (VC) coverage in India at JPMorgan, leading a team focused on founder-led or VC-backed high-growth companies.
 
Prior to that, he helped build JPMorgan's mid-corporate business in South India, making it the largest market within the country.
 
Kannan holds an undergraduate degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Madras and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
 

Topics : Citi Bank Private banks

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

