Excess SLR holdings reason for RBI's comfort on Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank

The gross NPA ratio of the bank is around 12% and the aim of the regulator is to bring it to 8% through sustained recovery efforts

Urban cooperative banks' business size may be capped at Rs 20,000 cr

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
The board of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank, which was superseded by the Reserve Bank of India without imposing any restrictions like a cap on deposit withdrawal, is because the lender maintains a statutory liquidity ratio much higher than what is mandated.

“There was a comfort since the bank has excess SLR, which means any depositors who come to withdraw money should not have any problem. Currency chests were also kept open to meet if there was any requirement. However, it was not required as everything went off smoothly,” said a source familiar with the development.
According to sources, governance was the main issue the bank was facing, and there were no instances of fraud unlike the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, which faced business restrictions or all-inclusive direction (AID) in RBI parlance when the regulator superseded the board in September 2019. According to norms, once a lender is put under AID, the deposit insurance cover provided by DICGC kicks in within 90 days.

“The non-performing assets went up due to lack of follow-ups. Even if the businesses were doing well, borrowers did not pay because the bank management did not make any efforts to recover the dues. This was an issue of mismanagement,” the source said. The bank was also not classifying certain borrowers as wilful defaulters.

The gross NPA ratio of the bank is around 12%, and the aim of the regulator is to bring it to 8% through sustained recovery efforts.

All urban cooperative banks in aggregate had a gross NPA ratio of 9.7%, while scheduled UCBs’ GNPA ratio was 7.5% as of March 2022. Abhyudaya is a scheduled UCB.

On Friday, RBI superseded the board of Abhyudaya for 12 months and appointed Satya Prakash Pathak, former Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, as “Administrator” to manage the affairs of the bank during this period. A three-member committee of advisors has also been appointed to assist the administrator.

The cost-to-income ratio of the lender shot up to 80% because recruitment was three times the requirement.

“A number of regulatory and supervisory meetings were held with the erstwhile management of the bank. Almost over a period of 18 months, the regulators have been telling them to beef up recovery efforts, but the bank has not taken any action,” the source said.

Sitaram Ghandat, who was chairman emeritus according to the bank’s audited balance sheet as of March 31, 2021, was elected as MLA from Gangakher assembly constituency in 2009 as an independent candidate. He was also elected from the same constituency in 1995 and 1999.
First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

