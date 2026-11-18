The Centre had raised its outlay for the scheme to promote digital payments to ₹2,196.21 crore in the revised estimates for 2025-26 (FY26), from a Budget estimate of ₹437 crore. For the current financial year (FY27), it budgeted ₹2,000 crore.

The unpaid incentives have come into focus as the reintroduction of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI payments remains on hold, with no fresh implementation date announced. Firms are yet to receive incentives for the past six quarters, sources said.

Fintech firms had hoped to earn revenue from the proposed MDR on UPI transactions rather than remain dependent on government subsidies, an executive at a digital payments company said.

“The government should consider implementing MDR now that the peak festival season is coming to a close. Costs have grown multi-fold, especially with higher regulatory compliance requirements and increasing cybersecurity concerns as artificial intelligence (AI)-led attacks become mainstream,” the executive said.

An email sent to the finance ministry on Tuesday seeking comment had not received a response by press time.

Some fintechs had booked government incentives into their accounts before the money was credited, a senior executive at a payment aggregator told Business Standard.

The Payments Council of India, which represents digital payments companies, has now raised concerns with the government over the delay in implementing MDR and the unpaid incentives, people aware of the matter said. “We are awaiting a final nod from the government on the implementation deadline and have been in touch to expedite the process,” one of the sources said.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella body for retail payments, operates UPI. Its UPI and Services Steering Committee outlined the MDR framework in September.

Under the framework, a 0.4 per cent fee would apply to person-to-merchant (P2M) payments above ₹2,000, capped at ₹300 per transaction. Person-to-person (P2P) transfers would be exempt. Payments above ₹2,000 in categories such as railways, telecom, insurance and fuel would attract a flat fee of ₹5.