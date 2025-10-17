Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Nirmala Sitharaman reviews KaGB, focuses on FPO and MSME lending

Nirmala Sitharaman reviews KaGB, focuses on FPO and MSME lending

Finance Minister reviews Karnataka Grameena Bank's performance in Ballari, calling for greater focus on rural lending, MSME support, and FPO financing for inclusive growth

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman further noted that several companies are shifting services such as data centres from tier-1 to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and urged rural banks to tap into such emerging opportunities. | (Photo:PTI)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a review meeting on the business performance of Karnataka Grameena Bank (KaGB) in Ballari on October 16. The meeting was attended by M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS); Shaji K V, Chairman, NABARD; the Executive Director of Canara Bank; and other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.   During the review, the Finance Minister assessed KaGB’s key performance indicators, including credit growth, non-performing assets (NPAs), progress under financial inclusion, and the implementation of government-sponsored schemes. She advised the bank to expand its share in ground-level agricultural credit disbursement, with a special focus on emerging sectors of the rural economy.   Focus on rural credit, MSMEs, and allied sectors   Sitharaman emphasised the need to tap the potential of allied agricultural activities and directed KaGB and its sponsor bank, Canara Bank, to collaborate with state departments to boost credit flow to MSMEs and allied sectors.   Highlighting the impact of rationalised GST rates on rural consumption, the Minister said that increased consumption signals new opportunities for banks to enhance credit support in semi-urban and rural regions. She urged regional rural banks to leverage these developments for inclusive growth.   The Finance Minister also stressed that while the capital needs of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are often met by development institutions and government departments, their working capital requirements should be supported by banks. “Rural banks must upgrade their products and services as per the needs of FPOs to enable sustainable growth of the rural economy,” she said.   Encouraging rural banking innovation and sustainability   Sitharaman further noted that several companies are shifting services such as data centres from tier-1 to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and urged rural banks to tap into such emerging opportunities. She advised KaGB to strengthen its business operations, improve profitability, and address stressed assets.   However, Nagaraju, in his remarks, said KaGB had completed its system integration process following amalgamation. He underscored the importance of a medium-term business plan for long-term sustainability and viability.   Nagaraju highlighted the potential for agro-processing and MSME growth in the region and urged KaGB to partner with NABARD to enhance value creation for farmers. He lauded KaGB’s strong performance in the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) and encouraged improvement in other financial inclusion schemes such as PMJJBY, PMSBY, and PMJDY. Nagaraju also stressed the importance of staff integration and skill upgradation in the post-amalgamation phase. 
 
 
 

More From This Section

The micro-ATM channel has held its own despite growth in digital payments and pricing not being raised micro atm mini atm cash withdrawl

Micro-ATM operators seek higher transaction fees to match legacy ATMspremium

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Size Matters: What will it take for India PSBs to break into Global Top 20?premium

RBL Bank

RBL Bank says reports of Emirates NBD Bank stake buy 'incorrect'

RBL Bank

RBI may allow Emirates NBD to acquire controlling stake in RBL Bank

Banks

PSBs raise investment limit in state bonds to capitalise on higher yields

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon