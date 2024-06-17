FSIB suggests 5 chief general managers for position of EDs in PSU banks

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Monday recommended the elevation of five chief general managers. (Representative image)

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Monday recommended the elevation of five chief general managers for the post of executive directors in various banks.

The FSIB interviewed 57 candidates between June 13-17 for recommending suitable names for executive directors (EDs) in public sector banks (PSBs).

Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends five names for the panel of EDs for year 2024-25, FSIB said in a statement.





ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank bearish, Fin Svcs rangebound on charts; here's how to trade These successful Chief General Managers (CGMs) are Beena Vaheed (Union Bank of India), Rajeeva (Punjab National Bank), S K Majumdar (Canara Bank), D Surendran (Canara Bank) and Amit Kumar Srivastava (Punjab National Bank).

"The names are in the order of merit. This panel will be operated in the financial year 2024-25, subject to availability of vacancies in the panel Year 2024-25," it said.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Secretary Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former Chairman and Managing Director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.