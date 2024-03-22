FSIB selects Girija Subramanian as CMD of New India Assurance Company

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has selected Girija Subramanian as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the New India Assurance Company and Bhupesh Sushil Rahul as CMD of United India Insurance Company.

The post of CMD at United India has been vacant since February 2024 following the retirement of Satyajit Tripathy, and Neerja Kapur's tenure at New India Assurance is set to end in April 2024.

Girija Subramanian is currently the CMD of the Agriculture Insurance Company of India, and B S Rahul serves as the general manager at the same company.

Six general managers were shortlisted for the CMD posts. BS Rahul, Hitesh Joshi, Jayshree Bala, V Balkrishna, Sunita Gupta, and Rekha Solanki were the candidates shortlisted for the post at United India Insurance. Meanwhile, Joshi and Subramanian were shortlisted for the position in New India Assurance.

Furthermore, for the first time, the FSIB has selected nine executive directors for public sector general insurers. Rashmi Bajpai and Amit Misra have been selected as executive directors for the Oriental Insurance Company, H J Joshi and Radhika C S for GIC Re, T Babu Paul and C G Prasad for National Insurance Company, Sunita Gupta and P C Gothwal for United India, and Dasarathi Singh for the Agriculture Insurance Company of India.

These names will be forwarded to the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and then to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for final approvals.