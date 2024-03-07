Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Global banking watchdog to crack down on 'window dressing' by big banks

The rules were introduced a decade ago after many lenders were bailed out by taxpayers in the global financial crisis

Bank, Banks, foreign banks

"The proposed revisions aim at constraining banks' ability to lower their G-SIB scores through window-dressing," the Basel Committee said in a statement

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global banking regulators set out potential measures on Thursday to crack down on "unacceptable" attempts by the world's biggest banks to game rules in a bid to avoid heavier capital requirements.

Globally systemic banks (G-SIBs) must hold more capital than their smaller domestic peers, based on a range of factors, which determines which "bucket" they are slotted into, and therefore how much extra capital they must hold.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The rules were introduced a decade ago after many lenders were bailed out by taxpayers in the global financial crisis.
 
"The proposed revisions aim at constraining banks' ability to lower their G-SIB scores through window-dressing," the Basel Committee said in a statement.
 
The aim is to stop "regulatory arbitrage behaviour" that seeks to temporarily reduce banks' perceived systemic footprint around the reference dates used for the reporting and public disclosure of G-SIB scores.
 
"This will be achieved by requiring banks participating in the G-SIB assessment exercise to report and disclose most G-SIB indicators based on an average of values over the reporting year, rather than year-end values." The proposals are out to public consultation until June 7.

Banking regulators from the world's main financial centres are members of the Basel Committee and commit to applying agreed rules in their national handbooks for lenders.

Also Read

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Draft bill proposed to replace the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act

Advisory on regulation of AI Platforms needs to be understood: IT Ministry

Boards: Navigating regulation and reality

The AI dilemma: Is there a right balance between regulation and innovation?

Interoperability of internet banking system in 2024: RBI's Shaktikanta Das

High gap between credit, deposit growth to impact loan sales, NIMs: Report

RBI may launch interoperable payment system for internet banking in 2024

Shah launches NUCFDC, sets target to establish urban co-op bank in all town

Digitalisation needs banks to prioritise employee adaptability: RBI's Rao

Topics : Banks banking regulation Big banks finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon