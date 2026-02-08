Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Govt to constitute high-level committee on banking soon: FM Sitharaman

Govt to constitute high-level committee on banking soon: FM Sitharaman

We want the committee to tell us what kind of things we need to do so that banking is made available for funding Viksit Bharat, said FM

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will soon constitute a High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat to draw up a blueprint to create mega-lenders capable of meeting the financing needs of a developed India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"We want the committee to tell us what kind of things we need to do so that banking is made available for funding Viksit Bharat," she told PTI Videos in an interview.

Asked if it would suggest a merger of public sector banks, Sitharaman said one should not narrow it down like that.

"It is for India's banking sector to be made big enough, big enough in the sense, made or primed to take care of Viksit Bharat funding. You have to reach Viksit Bharat destination...it (Viksit Bharat) needs money, it needs financing, it needs credit, it needs banking facility to reach the common man."  When asked about the timeframe for formation of the committee, she said, "We will do it at the earliest".

 

"I propose setting up a 'High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat' to comprehensively review the sector and align it with India's next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection," she had said in the Budget speech on February 1.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, nirmala sithraman in parliament

India-US interim trade pact to help MSMEs join global value chains: FM

RBI

Unclaimed deposit payouts jump to ₹1,000 crore a month, says RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to roll out risk-based premium model for deposit insurance from April

Budget 2026, Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman shows adequate caution in drawing up a conservative Budgetpremium

Banks, bank

Non-food credit growth accelerates to 14.4% Y-o-Y in Dec 2025: RBI datapremium

To achieve scale and improve efficiency in the public sector NBFCs, as a first step, the Budget also proposed to restructure the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

"A lot of work has happened in the ministry concerned. They have come up with this expectation. Let's see how they play it out," she said, when asked if a merger is on the cards.

REC is a subsidiary of state-owned power sector lender Power Finance Corporation (PFC). Both entities play a key role in funding power generation, transmission and distribution projects.

In March 2019, PFC completed the acquisition of a majority stake in REC Ltd by transferring Rs 14,500 crore to the government.

PFC acquired 103.94 crore shares, constituting 52.63 per cent stake, held by the government in REC, along with the management control. The acquisition price was worked out to Rs 139.50 per share. This stake acquisition came following the in-principle approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Both PFC and REC are Navratna central public sector enterprises, and this acquisition was a step toward consolidating companies operating in the same space.

Last week, the PFC board gave in-principle approval for the merger of the non-banking finance company REC Limited with itself.

The board approval for the merger of PFC and REC came after an announcement made in this regard in the Budget on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Banks, Bank, Banking sector, Finance sector

Banks to pay deposit insurance premiums under new system starting April 1

Public sector banks, bank credit

Treasury income supports public sector banks' earnings in Q3 FY26premium

Blackstone

Blackstone gets RBI approval for 9.99% stake purchase in Federal Bank

banking, state banks

Govt mulls allowing 49% foreign ownership in state banks to fund growth

SBI has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 21 financial institutions

SBI launches CHAKRA, to invest ₹100 trn in sunrise sectors over 5 years

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Indian banking sector Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance