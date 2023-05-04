close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC Bank plans to open 675 branches in semi-urban and rural areas

As of March 31, the bank had 52 per cent of its 7,821 branches in semi-urban and rural locations

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, plans to open 675 branches in semi-urban and rural areas in the next 12-14 months to scale up the branch network in these areas to 5,000.
As of March 31, the bank had 52 per cent of its 7,821 branches in semi-urban and rural locations.

As a step to grow business (deposits and advances), the bank will begin to provide premium banking services, Vishesh, to various customer groups, such as farmers, micro enterprises, and those into government service. It expects to get on board 100,000 customers for this service in FY24.
Arvind Vohra, group head (retail branch banking) of HDFC Bank, said large sections of Indians now living beyond the metros and tier 1 cities seek the same standard of living and banking products or financial services as in urban India.

Though the lender spoke of a huge opportunity, it declined to provide any information about the size of its existing business in semi-urban and rural areas.
The premium banking programme will offer a blend of financial and wellness benefits. The services would include dedicated personal bankers, up to 50 per cent off once a year on processing fees in gold loan and 50 per cent waiver on valuation.

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger

Central Bank of India says Go First Airlines exposure only 0.91% of loans

IDFC First Bank expects NIM to be stable from here on

HDFC Bank to roll out e-distribution network, cover 50K more villages

Private sector banks likely to continue their hiring spree in FY24

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore


The lending institution would extend agri-tech services like soil testing, agri advisory, drone spraying, and agri machinery rental through partnership. The service package would also cover one annual complimentary and cashless health check-up with over 45 lab test packages and unlimited telehealth consultations.

HDFC Bank

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : HDFC Bank

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shelling in Sudanese capital disrupts aid delivery efforts to civilians

Sudan_Rescue
4 min read

United Breweries posts 94.03% slump in Q4 profit on higher input costs

United Breweries (UB), Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD)
2 min read

People voted for Cong in SMC polls because of good governance in HP: Sukhu

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
2 min read

ED freezes Rs 143-crore assets of Manappuram Finance MD & CEO after raids

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read
Premium

Domestic investors now own a quarter of markets for the first time

markets
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

US Fed decides unanimously to hike key benchmark rates by 25 bps

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon