Friday, June 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / MSME credit top Rs 40 trillion as of March 2025, grows 20% annually

MSME credit top Rs 40 trillion as of March 2025, grows 20% annually

The increase has been primarily driven by strengthened priority sector lending (PSL) norms, targeted government initiatives, and increased digitalisation

MSME

According to the report, the growth in active loans dropped to 1.3 per cent YoY in FY25 to 21.45 million at the end of March 2025. | Representational

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector crossed Rs 40 trillion, registering a robust 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth as of March 2025, primarily driven by strengthened priority sector lending (PSL) norms, targeted government initiatives, and increased digitalisation, which collectively enhanced lending capacity and improved credit accessibility across the sector, said a report by CRIF High Mark.
 
Having said that, according to the report, the growth in active loans dropped to 1.3 per cent YoY in FY25 to 21.45 million at the end of March 2025. In FY24, growth in active loans was 24 per cent YoY.
   
Data suggests that the MSME portfolio is holding up well in terms of asset quality, with the portfolio at risk (PAR) in the 31–90 days bucket at 1.7 per cent as of March 2025—the same level as in March 2024. Asset quality has improved in the 91–180 days bucket, where PAR declined to 1.2 per cent, and in the 180+ days bucket, where PAR stood at 5.7 per cent—an improvement of 90 basis points from the previous year.
 

More From This Section

PremiumFinance Ministry

BCs seek meeting with finance ministry to break deadlock over remuneration

cyber fraud

CBI busts 850,000 mule accounts in 700 bank branches across five states

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

PSBs' loan growth to outpace private banks in FY26: Fitch Ratings

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI relaxes PSL norms to help SFBs de-risk, diversify loan portfolio

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

RBI, banks to launch DPIP platform to combat rising digital payment frauds

Topics : MSME Digitalisation Priority sector lending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon