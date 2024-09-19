'One State, One RRB' policy gains momentum; may make debut in March 2025

The plan to consolidate regional rural banks (RRBs) under the ‘One State, One RRB’ policy has gained momentum. The Centre is bringing stakeholders on board and aims to complete the process by the end of FY25, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“The work on ‘One State, One RRB’ is progressing rapidly, and we expect to complete it by the end of this financial year. This will co-occur across different states. We’ve already onboarded the states and regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development,” said a