PSU banks' compensation against fraud rises over three-fold to Rs 140 cr

Union Bank of India paid the highest compensation of Rs 74.96 cr followed by Bank of India at Rs 20.38 cr and Indian Bank at Rs 16.16 cr during FY24, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said

Any loss occurring after the reporting of the unauthorised transaction is borne by the bank: Finance Minister

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Public sector banks have reported over three-fold jump in compensation towards frauds or e-frauds reported by their customers to Rs 140 cr during 2023-24, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
The amount of compensation paid by these banks stood at Rs 42.70 cr in the previous fiscal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Union Bank of India paid the highest compensation of Rs 74.96 cr followed by Bank of India at Rs 20.38 cr and Indian Bank at Rs 16.16 cr during FY24, she said.
In FY23, Union Bank of India was again the highest compensation payer at Rs 12.18 cr followed by Central Bank of India at Rs 11.68 cr.
Sitharaman further said that RBI, in July 2017, issued instructions on limiting the liability of customers in cases of unauthorised electronic banking transactions.
As per these instructions, a customer has zero liability if the unauthorised transaction occurs on account of contributory fraud or negligence/deficiency on part of the bank, she said.

In cases where the deficiency lies neither with the bank nor with the customer but elsewhere in the system, the liability of a customer is zero, if she or he informs the bank regarding an unauthorised electronic transaction within three working days of receiving information in respect of the transaction from the bank, she said.
Liability of the customer ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 if reported within 4-7 working days, and if reported beyond 7 working days, it shall be determined as per the bank's board-approved policy, she said.
In cases where the loss is due to negligence by a customer, she said, the customer bears the entire loss until he reports the unauthorised transaction to the bank.
Any loss occurring after the reporting of the unauthorised transaction is borne by the bank, she added.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

