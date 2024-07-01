Business Standard
Bank holidays in July: Banks to remain closed for 12 days; details here

The RBI publishes a list of bank holidays each month, advising customers to check the list to avoid unnecessary trips to the bank on holidays

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks across India will be closed for 12 days in July 2024, according to the bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays encompass regional holidays, state-specific holidays, and the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The RBI publishes a list of bank holidays each month, advising customers to check the list to avoid unnecessary trips to the bank on holidays.

The RBI classifies holidays into three categories:
Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday: RTGS transfer is available round the clock 24*7 and 365 days every day of the year including weekends and public or bank holidays. The funds are transferred in real-time to the beneficiary account and you do not need to visit the bank branch to initiate an RTGS transfer

Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday: As per the regulations, all banks will be closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and national and regional holidays. 

Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act: Holiday declared under Negotiable Instruments Act applies only to government departments and banks, insurance and other financial undertakings.

June bank holidays

In June, banks were closed for 10 days due to holidays such as Bakrid and Maharana Pratap Jayanti, in addition to the regular weekend holidays. Customers should note that they can still access banking services via net banking, ATMs, mobile applications, and bank websites even on holidays.

Bank holidays in July 2024

July 3: Beh Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)
July 6: MHIP Day (Mizoram)
July 7: Weekend (All states)
July 8: Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur)
July 9: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)
July 13: Second Saturday of the month (All states)
July 14: Weekend (All states)
July 16: Harela (Uttarakhand)
July 17: Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura)
July 21: Weekend (All states)
July 27: Fourth Saturday of the month (All states)
July 28: Weekend (All states)

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

