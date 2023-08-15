Confirmation

Punjab & Sind Bank plans to double ATM network to 1,600 in next two years

He said ATM network can itself be a profit centre because outside customer pays about Rs 17 per transaction for the use of ATM machine

Punjab & Sind Bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank plans to double its ATM network to about 1,600 in the next two years to increase its touch points and brand visibility.
Besides, the bank also intends to open 50 more branches during the current financial year taking the total network beyond 1,600, Punjab & Sind Bank managing director Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI.
The addition of new branches would add to low-cost deposits and help in penetration of loan products, he said.
"We are trying to build operational efficiency more so that I can reduce my cost and increase my fee income. We are moving to very granular areas like increasing ATM network, improving digital banking experience," he said.
He said ATM network can itself be a profit centre because outside customer pays about Rs 17 per transaction for the use of ATM machine.
The bank is in the process of upgrading its core banking solution (CBS) which would help digital journey much better and also bring in efficiency, he said.

With regard to recovery, Saha said, the outlook for the current financial year is Rs 1,500 crore and take all efforts to achieve the target.
The bank intends to pre-load recovery and sensitise all borrowers about the virtues of debt servicing, he said.
The bank is also keeping a close tab on slippages and it should not exceed more than Rs 900 crore during the year, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab & Sind Bank ATMs

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

