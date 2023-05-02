The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) fell to 6.97 per cent during the quarter from 8.36 per cent in the previous quarter. The net NPAs were down to 1.84 per cent as compared to 2.02 per cent in the previous quarter.

Punjab & Sind Bank reported a jump of 32 per cent in net profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, to Rs 456.99 crore from Rs 346.10 crore in the same quarter in FY22. The bank declared a dividend of Rs 0.48 per equity share.