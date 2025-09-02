Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI clears reappointment of R Gandhi as Yes Bank Chairman till 2027

RBI clears reappointment of R Gandhi as Yes Bank Chairman till 2027

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated September 1, 2025, has approved the re-appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as part-time Chairman of the bank

YES BANK

Gandhi had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank has approved the reappointment of former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its letter dated September 1, 2025, has approved the re-appointment of Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as part-time Chairman of the bank for a further period from September 20, 2025, to May 13, 2027, at a remuneration approved by the RBI, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years from 2014 to 2017. He had been a seasoned and accomplished central banker for 37 years.

 

Gandhi had a three-year secondment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the capital market regulator.

He also held the charge of Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, IDRBT, Hyderabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bank, banks

PSBs' share in household deposits falls to 63%, private banks gain groundpremium

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank puts India retail banking business up for sale, invites bids

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Banks see thinning spreads, driven by credit dip, lower deposits, rate cutspremium

The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai

Bank of Baroda slashes car loan, LAP rates ahead of festive season

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

BS Infra Summit: How lending trends in 2010s created bad loan crisispremium

Topics : RBI Governor RBI Policy YES Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon