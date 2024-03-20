Sensex (    %)
                             
RBI directs all bank branches dealing in govt biz to remain open on Mar 31

Accordingly, agency banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday), RBI said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday advised banks to keep its branches dealing with government business to remain open on March 31. The last day of the current financial year is a Sunday.
"The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY2023-24 itself," the RBI said in a statement.
Accordingly, agency banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday), it said.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

